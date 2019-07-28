Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynette Suzanne (Fuller) Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynette Suzanne (Fuller) Wilson Lynette Suzanne (Fuller) Wilson, age 65, of Bradenton, Florida died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the arms of her loving husband of almost 32 years after a long and courageous fight with MS and COPD. Lynette was born on December 2, 1953 in Long Beach, California. Lynette relocated with her family to Lincoln, NE. It was there that she eventually met the love of her life, Michael Wilson, where they lived most of their lives before retiring to Florida in 2011. Lynette and Mike were soulmates and had a constant unwavering love for each other. She was definitely the love of his life. Lynette loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a kind, humble and generous person and a friend to all. Lynette loved her faith and was devoted to her church. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her beloved husband. She was an excellent cook (especially her potato soup). Every place Lynette and Mike lived they had an abundance of beautiful flowers thanks to Lynette's green thumb. Lynette was a Realtor from 1990 until present. Lynette is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson and her son, Chad Pizzola, The Dallas, Oregon. Step-children, Michael Wilson II, Lincoln, Nebraska, Sean Wilson (Tana) Walton, Nebraska, Kelly Urkoski (Keith), Clarks, Nebraska. She is also survived by nine grand-children, Haylee, Caitlin, Destiny, Taylor, Bailey, Gehrig, Hudson, Keira and Brianna. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Lewis. Services will be held at St. Mary's, Star of the Sea Church located at 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Long Boat Key, Florida on August 3, 2019 at 11:30AM. Memorials to the MS Society or the .

Lynette Suzanne (Fuller) Wilson Lynette Suzanne (Fuller) Wilson, age 65, of Bradenton, Florida died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the arms of her loving husband of almost 32 years after a long and courageous fight with MS and COPD. Lynette was born on December 2, 1953 in Long Beach, California. Lynette relocated with her family to Lincoln, NE. It was there that she eventually met the love of her life, Michael Wilson, where they lived most of their lives before retiring to Florida in 2011. Lynette and Mike were soulmates and had a constant unwavering love for each other. She was definitely the love of his life. Lynette loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a kind, humble and generous person and a friend to all. Lynette loved her faith and was devoted to her church. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her beloved husband. She was an excellent cook (especially her potato soup). Every place Lynette and Mike lived they had an abundance of beautiful flowers thanks to Lynette's green thumb. Lynette was a Realtor from 1990 until present. Lynette is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson and her son, Chad Pizzola, The Dallas, Oregon. Step-children, Michael Wilson II, Lincoln, Nebraska, Sean Wilson (Tana) Walton, Nebraska, Kelly Urkoski (Keith), Clarks, Nebraska. She is also survived by nine grand-children, Haylee, Caitlin, Destiny, Taylor, Bailey, Gehrig, Hudson, Keira and Brianna. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Lewis. Services will be held at St. Mary's, Star of the Sea Church located at 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Long Boat Key, Florida on August 3, 2019 at 11:30AM. Memorials to the MS Society or the . Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations