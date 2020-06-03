Lynn Joyce Sharp Stultz At home, surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and baby great-grandson, Lynn Joyce Sharp Stultz, 75, originally of Stuart, Virginia, joined her husband, parents and two brothers in Heaven on May 18th, 2020. Lynn, most lovingly known as Gam, was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles Stultz; her parents, Archie and Lillian Sharp and her brothers; Steve and Van Sharp. Born on July 11th, 1944 in Stuart, VA she grew up spending her summers with family and friends at Fairy Stone State Park, which her parents managed for 39 years. She graduated from Stuart High School in 1962 and was captain of the cheerleading squad. She attended Appalachian State University and then married Thomas G. Finney, with whom she had two children. They moved to Florida in 1971 living mostly on Anna Maria Island and Ft Myers. Lynn later remarried the love of her life, Charlie, with whom she had 11 wonderful years. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, family time and most especially going to T-Vol football games each season. Upon retirement from Florida Heart Associates in 2017, Lynn moved to Moody, AL to be with most of her immediate family. Lynn cherished spending time with her grandchildren doing anything and everything they wanted to do including appearing in videos, chatting about friends, giving advice, and enjoying their football, baseball and basketball games. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays especially, finding any reason to entertain and doing so most of her life. It was in her nature to make everyone around her feel special and she always kept them laughing whenever she could, until she couldn't. EVERYONE who ever met her, loved and adored her. Lynn is survived by two daughters; Elizabeth "Lisa" Finney-Glassley and Christin Jamison Finney; Son-in-law, Pard Glassley; Grandchildren; Angelia Finney, Jazmyn Edwards, Serina Glassley and Padraig Glassley; great-grandson, Jayden Washington and sister-in -law, Elizabeth "Sistie" Jarnagan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude or a charity of your choice that is dear to your heart. The family is planning a celebration in Lynn's honor at Fairy Stone State Park during the summer on 2021.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.