Lynn W. Carney of Bradenton, wife of the late Robert E. Carney passed away peacefully at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida on February 20, 2019 after brief illness with her son and sister by her side. Lynn was born on December 16, 1941 in Morristown, New Jersey to late Thomas H. and Mary B. Wiss. Lynn graduated from the Gill School, Bernardsville, New Jersey, and attended Endicott College, Beverly Massachusetts. After retiring as a floral designer, she and Bob traveled the country buying and selling antiques and collectibles. Lynn was a talented artisian, seamstress, silversmith and jewelry designer. Her latest passion was basket weaving. She also worked as the General Manager of the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club, in New Jersey for several years. In winter months, she was a travel agent, coordinating many group cruises and tours. Lynn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jay and Lyn Leahy and grandson Thomas of Massachusetts. She will be deeply missed by her three siblings: sister Susan Johnston of New Jersey, sister Sally Heiblim and husband Marko of Oregon, brother Thomas Wiss and wife Eugenia of New Jersey. Lynn maintained a close relationship with her step -children, Elizabeth Blouin and husband Leo, Michael Carney, Kevin Carney and wife Angie of Florida and Cathy George of New Hampshire. She was very proud of her nieces, nephews, step grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed summers at Lake Hopatcong, NJ, and winters in her adopted state, Florida. Residing at the Encore RV Resort in Bradenton for the last 25 years of her life, she established many close relationships within that community. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 10:30 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1220 15th Street West, Bradenton, Florida. A celebration of Lynn's life will take place immediately following at the Encore Winter Quarters RV Resort Community Hall, located at 800 Kay Road NE in Bradenton Florida. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn's memory to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1220 15th Street West, Bradenton, Florida Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

