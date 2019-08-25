Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. ay Kamin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May Kamin May Kamin, 96, died peacefully on August 16, 2019 at the Brookdale Pointe West Memory Care Center in Braden ton, FL where she was a resident for the past two years. Born in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the town of North Lake, May was one of eight children of Frank and Rosalie St. Onge. She lived for a short time in San Diego, CA where she met her husband, John at a dance hall on New Years' Eve, 1945. During their first dance, John told May that he was going to marry her. Five short months later, his prophesy came true; they celebrated 68 years of marriage until John's passing in 2014. Shortly after being married, May and John lived on Saipan during his Naval tour at the completion of WW2. Once his Navy days were over, they moved to her husband's hometown of Lyndhurst, NJ and then spent many years in Washington, NJ where they raised their two children, John R. Kamin of Hoboken, NJ and the late Candice M. Fox of Easton, PA. Upon her husband's retirement from M&M Candies in January, 1980, they moved to Anna Maria Island, FL where May enjoyed the beach and gulf waters on a daily basis for nearly 35 years. May was also a long time member of CrossPointe fellowship Church on the island and very involved in numerous church activities. May was a constant bundle of energy whether it was walking miles and miles on the beach, traveling the world with her friends, or playing an occasional round of golf where people would watch in amazement a 4' 10" woman well into her eighties hit a golf ball 150 yards. Later in life, May's happiest moments were spending as much time as she could with granddaughter, Stefanie. It gave her family great joy that she was able to meet the older of her two great grandchildren, Emilia May, age 3. Besides her parents, her husband, John, and her daughter, Candice, May was preceded in death by four sisters, Clara Ingram, Dorothy St. Onge, Rose Marie Karbum, Ruth Maki and a brother, Earl St. Onge. Survivors include her son, John R. Kamin (Gail Vignola); a son-in-law, Tom Fox; granddaughter, Stefanie Bladel (Greg) and two great grandchildren, Emilia May and Jackson William Bladel. She is also survived by her brother, Clifford St. Onge (Ingrid) of Elk Grove Village, IL, her sister, Elaine Moyle of Superior, WI along with numerous nephews and nieces. The family would also like to thank and recognize the incredible caring staff at both Brookdale Palma Sola and Brookdale Pointe West with special thanks to Sarah and Sue for all the love and care they provided May. Lastly, thanks to Eloise Bobbitt for being such a good friend to May for so many years. In accordance with her wishes, no service or memorial will be held. She simply wishes to be remembered from time to time and that those memories bring a smile to the faces of those that knew and loved her. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to

