Shirley M. Pead Shirley M. Pead, 91, of Bradenton, FL passed away March 25, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA, she was married 64 years to Charles M. Pead, who predeceased her. She graduated from West- brook College in Portland, Maine. She was a long-time deliverer of Meals on Wheels and sang in the choir of Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. She loved birds and was an active member of the Audubon Society since 1963. Shirley's sister, Allie Long, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister in Atlanta, GA, Betty Sweet, and four children; Gregg (Lorrie) Pead, David (Patricia) Pead, Pamela Lunde, and Christopher (Mary) Pead, and grandchildren; Russell, Erica, Joshua, Justin, Mary Pat, Grace and Collin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. ln lieu of flowers please donate to Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, Bradenton, FL.

