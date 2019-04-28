Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Carole McDaniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Carole McDaniel, age 78, born on Nov. 25, 1940 in Tampa, FL to William and Madeline Neyhart. She graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa and worked for Tampa General Hospital for 26 years as a food buyer. She was married to Gary McDaniel for 49 years and 10 months. She was a Parrish resident for 32 years. She fought a gallant battle against cancer but lost the battle on April 26, 2019. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Fortner Cemetery in Parrish.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

