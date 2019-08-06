Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madelyn Lee (Reed) Ammon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madelyn Lee (Reed) Ammon On August 1, 2019, the pure, joyful, and BEAUTIFUL SPIRIT of Madelyn Lee (Reed) Ammon (97 years young) left her body behind so it could be gently and blissfully lifted to Heaven, upon the wings of translucent, glowing angels and shimmering, ethereal butterflies. Madelyn was born in Toledo, Ohio, of Victor E. Reed and Mildred (Rau) Reed, and she predeceased her beloved Husband, Dale Edwin Ammon, and her dear sister, Virginia (Reed) Muntz. Madelyn quietly, confidently and energetically became a skilled seamstress; sharp bridge player; vivacious hostess; a patient and well-informed navigator on numerous family road trips; and no doubt about it, Madelyn was a culinary genius who magically created the BEST homemade pies in the U.S. Madelyn began studying art in grade school, and while studying at the University of Toledo's College of Education, she met and fell deeply in love with her True Lifelong Sweet Heart, Dale Ammon, from Waterville, Ohio. They were an absolutely beautiful couple, who were so much in love that when together, they seemed to emit a warm, incandescent glow. Madelyn and Dale were happily joined together for 61 years when Dale passed on, and Madelyn is survived by Douglas, Robert, and Jennifer Ammon. Doug and his Wife Fran Ammon live in Pensacola, Rob Ammon recently moved to Bradenton, and Jennifer Ammon and her Husband, Bob (Bobby) Margulies also live in Bradenton. Over the years, Rob's two daughters, Alyssa and Katharine Ammon enjoyed being "spoilt" by Grandma Ammon's delectable meals and decidedly delicious desserts. Madelyn's bright, blue eyes twinkled as she watched her own rambunctious brood or Doug's son Tre Ammon and Rob's Daughters Alyssa and Katharine Ammon playing Marco Polo or engaging in wet, loud swim contests in the Raintree Condominium's large pool. In addition to possessing a natural beauty infused with a cheerful disposition, Madelyn was very intelligent, with an ordered and well-disciplined mind. She persistently persevered until she mastered all endeavors that interested her. In addition to the activities mentioned above, for 20 years, Madelyn was a well-respected and much appreciated 2nd Grade Teacher at Reynolds Elementary School in Toledo, Ohio. Before she began to work full time as an educator, Madelyn worked as an Avon sales lady, dressing stylishly, wearing meticulously applied make-up as she canvassed her neighborhood selling Avon products door to door. She worked very hard to become an imaginative and inspirational Cub Scout Den Mother to Rob's Cub Scout group. For her children's birthdays and other festivities, she single handedly transformed the Ammon basement into a whimsical and magical get-away, full of cool games, dancing, music and excited laughing young people. Madelyn was always a dedicated and loyal Ohio State football fan, and a voracious reader. A list found in her room at Westminster Manor revealed that in 2018, Madelyn read and listed 18 serious novels. As if mastering all above activities was not enough, Madelyn developed into a brilliant painter of unique and AWESOME water colors. During the last chapter of Madelyn's Life, she painted prolifically, and created hypnotically beautiful and realistic butterflies. Throughout Madelyn's long and extremely productive lifespan. she was proudest of being a devoted and tender loving Wife to Dale, and she was an incredibly LOVING, CARING, DEPENDABLE and NURTURING MOM to her children. She gave Dale and Doug, Rob, and Jennifer unrestrained and completely unconditional LOVE. Truly, to have known MADELYN AMMON was to love her. Madelyn will be forever missed and mourned by all those who were touched by her pure Love; her quick mind; her inner strength; beauty, and by her constant, positive energy. MADELYN LEE AMMON: What a CLASS ACT! A Memorial Service for Madelyn will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 3:00 PM at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2200 26th Street W. Bradenton, FL. 34205. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made to TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH and designated in Memory of MADELYN LEE AMMON. Cremation services will be arranged for a later date by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio (419-893-7686). Online condolences may be shared at the following website:walkerfuneralhomes.com

