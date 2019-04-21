Maire Bird

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maire Bird.

Maire Patricia Bird Passed March 26, Born Rochester, Ny to Patrick & Amelia Cleary Jan. 15, 1930, Maire graduated Our Lady of Mercy Highschool, worked in Banking , taught Music & Art, Plus work as a Missionary She loved travel, ESPECIALLY to Ireland & was an active member of charitable groups,including ALANON. Maire sang 1st Soprano in choir & Played piano over the years. Survivors include two daughters, Amelia & Rebecca Bird, both of Bradenton Fl, sister Sheila Kozak of Livonia Ny, grandson, Thomas Baader of NY, NY, several nieces & nephews from NY & California, along with many cousins in Dublin & Limerick, Ireland. Maire was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas S. Bird, & daughter Sheila Marie, & her brother Peter Cleary. A Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church of Bradenton Fl April 27 @ 10am with Reception in CELEBRATION at Raintree Condominiums' Clubhouse (26th St W & 30th) following the Service.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.