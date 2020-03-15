Mamie Sessions Mamie Sessions, 87, of Bradenton, FL passed away on March 10, 2020. Born June 22, 1932 in Loretto, TN to Henry and Viola Killen on June 22, 1932. Mamie was a school teacher most of her life and latter became a teachers aid to still help the youth of tomorrow. Mamie was a colorful soul who always enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Mamie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Preston; children; Randi, Rick and Cindy and siblings; Buddy, Sue, Mickey, granddaughter, Megan and great-grandson, Zackary. She is survived by sons; Steve (Geri) and Brian (Brenda), Brothers Wayne and Bill (Julie), sisters; Jean and Doris, many nieces and nephew and grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 11AM to 12Noon, with a Service at 12Noon at Skyway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221.

