Manuel M. "Marcus" Montiel III Manuel M. "Marcus" Montiel, III, 40, Bradenton, FL passed away February 4, 2020. Born in Pensacola, Florida, he was raised in Manatee County. He loved spending time with his family and friends and also loved all of his work family at the jail. He is predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey; he is survived by his parents, Manuel M., Jr., and Anita (Houdashelt) Montiel and his sister, Michelle. Visitation will be 1:00PM-3:00PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 6, 2020