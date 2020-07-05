Manuel M. Montiel Jr. Manuel M. Montiel, Jr., 72, of Bradenton, FL passed away June 29, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1984 and he was a Veteran of the US Navy. He is predeceased by his parents, Manuel M., Sr. and Felicia (Seti) and his sons; Jeffrey and Marcus. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita; his daughter, Michelle and his sister, Lucy (Jim) Edenfields. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colonial Baptist Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com