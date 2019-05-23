Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Anthony Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marc Anthony Williams Sunrise: Jan., 17, 1970 Sunset: May 17, 2019 Departed life after a long battle with cancer. Marc is the son of Frank B. (deceased) and Bettye Williams (Bradenton, FL), father of Amahn E. Williams (Nebraska), Aven M. Williams (Maryland); brother of Cheryl L. Horton (deceased) and Lynda F. Williams (DC). He was an uncle to Deron and Courtney Williams (Atlanta); and great-uncle of Deron Jones Jr,. (DC), Taylor Palmer and Christian Clarke (Atlanta), Elijah Williams (MD); and great-great uncle of Dream and Jamir Goldring (DC). Grandson of Frances Williams Braswell, Garfield D. Rogers, John Green and Rosaola Horton (Florida). He played football and was a graduate of Morningside College (Iowa). Marc spent his career as a personal trainer. Interment private. Donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL in his name. Forever loved, never forgotten.

Marc Anthony Williams Sunrise: Jan., 17, 1970 Sunset: May 17, 2019 Departed life after a long battle with cancer. Marc is the son of Frank B. (deceased) and Bettye Williams (Bradenton, FL), father of Amahn E. Williams (Nebraska), Aven M. Williams (Maryland); brother of Cheryl L. Horton (deceased) and Lynda F. Williams (DC). He was an uncle to Deron and Courtney Williams (Atlanta); and great-uncle of Deron Jones Jr,. (DC), Taylor Palmer and Christian Clarke (Atlanta), Elijah Williams (MD); and great-great uncle of Dream and Jamir Goldring (DC). Grandson of Frances Williams Braswell, Garfield D. Rogers, John Green and Rosaola Horton (Florida). He played football and was a graduate of Morningside College (Iowa). Marc spent his career as a personal trainer. Interment private. Donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL in his name. Forever loved, never forgotten. Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close