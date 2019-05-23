Marc Anthony Williams Sunrise: Jan., 17, 1970 Sunset: May 17, 2019 Departed life after a long battle with cancer. Marc is the son of Frank B. (deceased) and Bettye Williams (Bradenton, FL), father of Amahn E. Williams (Nebraska), Aven M. Williams (Maryland); brother of Cheryl L. Horton (deceased) and Lynda F. Williams (DC). He was an uncle to Deron and Courtney Williams (Atlanta); and great-uncle of Deron Jones Jr,. (DC), Taylor Palmer and Christian Clarke (Atlanta), Elijah Williams (MD); and great-great uncle of Dream and Jamir Goldring (DC). Grandson of Frances Williams Braswell, Garfield D. Rogers, John Green and Rosaola Horton (Florida). He played football and was a graduate of Morningside College (Iowa). Marc spent his career as a personal trainer. Interment private. Donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL in his name. Forever loved, never forgotten.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 23, 2019