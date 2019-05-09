Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Brock Wallace Marcia Brock Wallace, 69, of Parrish, FL, died on May 6, 2019, after a long struggle with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura. She was surrounded by family when she passed. Marcia was born in Natick, MA, and she moved to Sarasota, FL with her family in the mid 1950's and then to Bradenton, FL. Marcia graduated from Manatee High School in 1967, where she met Doug, her future husband. Doug and Marcia were married for 49 years. Marcia is survived by her husband, Douglas A. Wallace; her daughter, Rachel Wallace Reid (Sam Motes); her son, Paul C. (Dru) Wallace; her grandsons, Evan Reid and Stone Wallace, and her sister, Shirley Brock (Larry) Mattacchione. Marcia worked for the telephone company in Sarasota and in New Haven, CT. She also worked for many years as a secretary in Doug's law office. Marcia was active in both Entre Nous and Service Club. She served as president of both organizations and chaired their major fund-raising events. Marcia also served on the board of Service Club's Endowment Fund. She was devoted to the cause of helping under privileged children in Manatee County. The community was enriched by her efforts. Marcia was a fantastic cook and baker. Everyone will remember her for her delicious pies, cakes, cookies, and brownies. In addition, Marcia was a skilled seamstress. Among other things, she designed and created wedding dresses, costumes for competitive roller skaters, dresses for contestants in the Miss Florida Beauty Pageants, and imaginative Halloween costumes. Most of all, Marcia was devoted to her family. She was unfailingly kind and always generous with her time and talents. Marcia was a good listener. Friends and strangers alike were invariably comfortable discussing their problems with Marcia and benefitting from her wisdom. Marcia will always be missed by her extended family and her large circle of friends. Memorial Visitation will be 1:00-2:30PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30PM Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Marcia's favorite charity, Service Club's Endowment Fund. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

