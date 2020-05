Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcia Pardi passed away on April 23, 2020. She is survived by her loving family and friends. No local services at this time. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com

