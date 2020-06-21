Mardee Sue McLean
Mardee Sue McLean Mardee Sue McLean, 77, passed away on June 15, 2020. Mardee was born July 31, 1942 in Sharon, PA to William DeVaux and Martha (Gragg) McLean. She graduated from Sharpsville Senior High School, married and raised her family in Sharon, PA. She worked as a district manager for Avon for 15 years and was an excellent seamstress, crafter and writer of witty poems. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling and hearing jokes. In the late 1980s she relocated to Peoria, Ill., and then Selmer, Tenn., with her life partner, Michael Mitchel, who preceded her in death. Mardee moved to Bradenton, FL in 2017 to be close to her daughters. Survivors include four children; Diana Hafely (Tom) of Ellenton, FL; James Gossler (Adrienne) of Transfer, PA; Karen Ahearn (Shawn) and Molly Brockhoff, both of Palmetto, FL; six grandchildren; Jahred Hafely, Ashlyn Justice (Phil), Zac Hafely, Emily Cardona (Gustavo), Jonathan Brockhoff and Jacob Brockhoff; and two great-grandchildren; Parker Brockhoff and Theodore Justice. She is also survived by her brother, William DeVaux II (Marge) of Lakeland, FL. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
