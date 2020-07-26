Margaret Agnes Nichols (nee Lynch

July 19, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Margaret Agnes Nichols (nee Lynch), 81, of Bradenton, FL, went to meet the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020, while in Hospice care. She had suffered many years with Lupus and COPD. Margaret was born on April 20, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY to Mary and Cornelius Lynch.

She is survived by her son; Kevin Riess (Cheryl), grandsons; Kevin, Brian (Maadiah), and Scott (Lauren), three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. Also survived by siblings; Mary Bodnar of SC, C. Pat Lynch of MA, Helen LoTruglio (Joseph) of CA, and many, many nephews and nieces. Twice widowed, she was predeceased by husband, Eugene Riess (1961), and husband, Buddy Nichols (2007). Also predeceased by her infant daughter, son Eugene, parents, Mary and Cornelius, sister, Katie and brother, John.

She left NY in the mid-sixties and spent many years in Hopkinton, MA, before moving to FL and then SC. She worked many years as a supervisor in accounting departments for trucking companies in MA and FL before retiring. She volunteered for the Sheriff's Department in FL and SC. She was Treasurer of Bocce and Bowling clubs in Sun City. While living in SC she was a member of Our Lady of Grace RC Church. Margaret was always very proud of her Irish heritage and was a member of Ladies Ancient Oder of Hibernians.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store