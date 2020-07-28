Margaret "Peg" Craig Lane Shoemake
July 25, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Margaret Craig Lane Shoemake 'Peg', of Bradenton, FL, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was 78-years-old. She was born in New Orleans, LA., on October 2, 1941, to the late Amelia Craig Lane and Herrick Johnson Lane. She graduated from the Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans in 1959, and received her undergraduate degree in education from Florida State University in 1963. Her student teaching brought her to Bradenton, FL where she met her future husband, Jack. After her graduation from FSU, she and Jack were married in New Orleans in August 1963, and then settled in Bradenton, FL. She accepted her first (and last) teaching job at Jessie P. Miller Elementary School, where she spent a few months teaching before embarking on her beloved career as mother and ultimately Nana. She loved the Lord, and loved to serve others. She spent many years leading Girl Scouts, volunteering at schools and at First Baptist Church Palmetto, delivering meals through Meals on Wheels, founding and leading a children's nursery for Bible Study Fellowship and mothering four girls through the ups and downs of life. She enjoyed planning her daughters' weddings, and graciously welcomed each new son-in-law into the family. When she was privileged to become Nana, her joy was complete. She relished her role, and every grandchild was welcomed to the family with a treasured blanket hand-knitted by Nana. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and planning for birthdays and Christmas to make each child feel extra special. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Jackie L. Shoemake, in 2007. She is survived by her four daughters and eighteen grandchildren; John and Meg Thomas of Bradenton FL, and their children; Rebecca, Jackson (Miriam), Craig, Evan, Anna, and Simon; Stephen and Suzanne Henry of Lexington, SC and their children; Ashbelle, Lane, Margaret Kate, and Lillian; Philip and Dianne Kopf of Marietta, GA. and their children, Spencer, Caroline, Megan, and Andrew; and Gideon and Anne Moore of Palm Harbor, FL and their children, Gracie, Jack, William, and Happy. In addition she is survived by her brother, Robert Lane, and his wife, Sue Wittenau.
A family Graveside Service Celebrating her Life will be 10:00AM, Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Fogartyville Cemeter. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Palmetto or Florida Baptist Children's Home. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
. The Service will be streamed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/brownandsonsfuneral
.