Margaret Elizabeth Korosy Margaret Elizabeth Korosy R.N. ("Our Bestest Mom"), 77, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on September 19, 2019, at the hospice house in Ellenton, Florida. Burial will be at Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton, FL, with arrangements by Groover Funeral Home. Margaret Elizabeth Korosy was born in Alliance, OH to Steve Korosy and Margaret Mary Korosy (Duruttya) on January 25, 1942. She was a 1960 graduate of Alliance High School and a 1963 graduate of Aultman Hospital School of Nursing (Canton, OH). She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years at various hospitals including Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial, Marion General Hospital (OH) and St. Francis Hospital (IN) providing care for thousands of patients during her career. She enjoyed fun times with family and friends, fishing and gardening. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Stephen Thomas Korosy. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Raymond Edward Wolff (Laura LaLone), Palmetto, FL, Steven Andrew Wolff, Bradenton, FL, and her two sisters, Rosine Trieff, Indianapolis, IN, Sarah Jackman, Upper Sandusky, OH. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Tribute Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice online at

