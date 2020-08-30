1/
Margaret Fitzpatrick Rogers
1932 - 2020
Margaret Fitzpatrick Rogers
August 11, 1932 - August 22, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Lovingly known as Marge, Mam, or Grammy, she was a kind, artistic, free-spirited soul. An Irish core shaped by the rhythm of Motown and the lakes of Northern Michigan, she found herself happiest on the white sands of AMI. She lived a life enriched with exotic travel, familial love, the color gold, and a search for the perfect pink lipstick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Rogers, M.D. and her four siblings: Francis, Mary Grace, Robert, and Paul.
She is survived by her six children – John, Mary (David) Gallagher, Amy Slicker, Joe (Jen), Julie (Manuel) Hourdakis, and Maggie (Anthony) Cucci; sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, September 7th at 9:30am at Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Margaret loved flowers but if you would prefer to give a donation, please consider Tidewell Hospice.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church
August 29, 2020
