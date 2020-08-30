Margaret Fitzpatrick Rogers

August 11, 1932 - August 22, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Lovingly known as Marge, Mam, or Grammy, she was a kind, artistic, free-spirited soul. An Irish core shaped by the rhythm of Motown and the lakes of Northern Michigan, she found herself happiest on the white sands of AMI. She lived a life enriched with exotic travel, familial love, the color gold, and a search for the perfect pink lipstick.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Rogers, M.D. and her four siblings: Francis, Mary Grace, Robert, and Paul.

She is survived by her six children – John, Mary (David) Gallagher, Amy Slicker, Joe (Jen), Julie (Manuel) Hourdakis, and Maggie (Anthony) Cucci; sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, September 7th at 9:30am at Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Margaret loved flowers but if you would prefer to give a donation, please consider Tidewell Hospice.





