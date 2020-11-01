Margaret "Marge" Hannah
October 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Margaret "Marge" Hannah, 87 of Bradenton, FL passed away on October 27, 2020. She graduated from Keystone College in Pennsylvania, lived and volunteered at St. Johns Hospital in Smithtown, NY. She loved flying, her family and reading. She married Wellesley A. Hannah, Jr., on February 14, 1972 and moved to Bradenton, FL in 1998. She volunteered as a Lt. Col in Civil Air Patrol.
Survived by her children; Kathleen Westvig of Altamonte Springs, FL, Laura (Mike) Snow and Shirley Allen both of Springfield, IL, Russell (Joyce) Westvig of Holbrook, NY; step-son, Kenneth (Karen) Hannah of Newfane, NY; grandchildren; Margaret Allen, Ernest (Shelva) Allen and Sarah (John) Wake all of Springfield, IL; Megan (Shane) Dalton, Jennifer Snow and Christopher (Sarah) Snow all of Springfield, IL Becky and Caroline Westvig of Holbrook, NY; Sister, Elizabeth Egan of Naples, FL; many cousins and five great- grandchildren . She is predeceased by her parents, James G. Monaghan and Margaret Small and a child, David.
Services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209, and burial will be 12:30 P.M. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com