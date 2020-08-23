Margaret Hansly

May 25, 1944 - August 2, 2020

Manchester, New Hampshire - Margaret "Peggy" Hansly, 76, of Bradenton, FL died August 2, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Peggy was born on May 25, 1944 in Maryland, to the late George and Francis Draper. She grew up in Salisbury, NH, graduated from Franklin High School and from Pierce Secretarial School in Boston, MA. She met her husband, Bob, in 1960 while he was stationed in Boston in the US Coast Guard. Peggy and Bob were married in 1965. They started their family in Huntington, NY then moved to Nashua, NH in 1972 where they raised their two sons and daughter. Peggy was a surgical booking agent at Memorial Hospital for more than 20 yrs. until she retired. In 2013, she and Bob moved to Bradenton FL. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on August 7, 2020.

Peggy cherished her family and friends and gave selflessly. She saw only the best in whomever she met, accepting others into her life with open arms. She radiated grace and kindness offering a listening ear and encouraging words to anyone. She enjoyed connecting with others through Facebook, conversations on the phone and attending WBBC church, especially in the Seekers class. She also enjoyed traveling all over and had a special place in her heart for Samoset Resort in Rockland, ME where she loved to walk to the breakwater lighthouse.

Although Peggy's soul has moved on to be with God, her legacy will always remain. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Robert E Hansly Sr.; three children; Robert E Hansly Jr,. and his fiancé, Kathleen Pezzullo; William Hansly and his wife, Karen; and Laura Feather and her husband, Jason; sister-in-law, Ruth McDade; ten grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by both parents and her brother, Kenneth Draper.

No Services will be held at this time due to the Coronavirus.





