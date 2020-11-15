Margaret Hoffman
October 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Margaret Hoffman, 70, of Bradenton, FL passed away October 30, 2020. Margaret was born in Eugene, OR, but was raised in Queens, NY. She moved to Anna Maria Island in 92', then moved to NW Bradenton in 2000. Margaret was a proud New Yorker through and through, but so loved her life, home, and friends here in Florida. She was an unforgettable presence and never met a stranger. She leaves behind a great void for all who knew and loved her, including her heart broken husband of 37 years, Paul Hoffman and her devoted best friend and daughter, Pamela Winn.
Services were already held.