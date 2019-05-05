Margaret "Maggie" Camarda, 97, of Bradenton, passed away April 26, 2019. Maggie was born September 28, 1921 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony "Tony" Tedesco, Sr. and Marion DeFilippo Pasceri Tedesco. She worked as a bookkeeper for 27 years with the former Charming Shoppes / Fashion Bug in Norristown, PA. After retirement, Maggie moved to Bradenton in 1980 from Conshohcken, PA. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Camarda, Sr., five brothers; Tony, John, Angelo, Raymond and Frank Tedesco, one sister; Catherine McCullough all of Lansdale, PA and two half brothers; Bruno and George Pasceri, of Ambler, PA. She is survived by her son, Edward Camarda, Jr., his wife Carmen and Grand-daughter Geena Marie. Private family services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. to be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019