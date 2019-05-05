Margaret T. Camarda

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about your mom. We have fond memories of her..."
    - Anthony and Suzanne Gallo
  • "Aunt Mag, you were a second mom to me. Thank you, I was so..."
    - Gregory McCullough
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL
34205
(941)-746-2111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret "Maggie" Camarda, 97, of Bradenton, passed away April 26, 2019. Maggie was born September 28, 1921 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony "Tony" Tedesco, Sr. and Marion DeFilippo Pasceri Tedesco. She worked as a bookkeeper for 27 years with the former Charming Shoppes / Fashion Bug in Norristown, PA. After retirement, Maggie moved to Bradenton in 1980 from Conshohcken, PA. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Camarda, Sr., five brothers; Tony, John, Angelo, Raymond and Frank Tedesco, one sister; Catherine McCullough all of Lansdale, PA and two half brothers; Bruno and George Pasceri, of Ambler, PA. She is survived by her son, Edward Camarda, Jr., his wife Carmen and Grand-daughter Geena Marie. Private family services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. to be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Tidewell Hospice.
logo
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.