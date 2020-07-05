Margarete K. Justice December 23, 1936 June 26, 2020 Margarete K. Justice, a resident of Bradenton, Florida, died June 26, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Ms. Justice was born December 23, 1936 in New York City to Meta and Gerhard Knigge. She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Jane Barber, Michele Anne Guy, and Martin William Guy, five grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Joseph, David and Emilie, and three great-grandchildren, Levi, Liam and Lane, as well as, by her brother, George Knigge. After retiring from a career in real estate and banking, Ms. Justice enjoyed traveling and was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bradenton. Florida. Margarete Justice will be interred at the Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, Florida. Private family services are planned at a later date. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



