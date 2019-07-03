Margery J. Newell Margery J. Newell, known to family and friends as "Marjean", passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida. She was born December 1, 1937 in Negaunee, Michigan, the daughter of William J. and Emily S. Thompson. Marjean will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Leslie B. Newell, Jr. Marjean was employed by Michigan Bell and retired after over 40 years of dedication. Survivors include her husband, Leslie; her sister, Kathleen T. Meyerhoff; sister-in-law, Darrol Thompson and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dr. William J. Thompson. Memorial Service will be held 11:30AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton, FL. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 3, 2019