Margie Zingarelli
1931 - 2020
Margie Zingarelli
August 10, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Fresno, California - Margie Louise Christensen, born August 10, 1931, was the youngest of 8 children born to Michael and Mary Christensen of Easton. She passed away peacefully in her home on November 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Margie grew up a farmer's daughter and enjoyed being raised in the country. In 1952, she met and married Chuck Zingarelli and had 3 children. Upon their divorce in 1965, Margie worked for Healthco Dental Supply, Save Mart and San Joaquin Gardens well into her 80's. In her retirement, Margie enjoyed smoking, drinking coke, driving her prized Lincoln Mark VIII, watching Fox News and listening to Rush Limbaugh. More than anything else, she enjoyed lunches and spending time with her kids, grandkids, sister, cousins and friends. Margie is survived by her sister Betty Jensen (Carl) of Easton, son Kris (Dina), son Joe (Teri), daughter Joni, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will miss her greatly..Margie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Private services will be held for immediate family on December 10th with burial following at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
I am heart broken that I wasn't able to make it out one more time to see Marge. She was such a loving woman. So good to me and during visits always treated me, and my girls, as part of the family. Sending hugs to Joni, Joe, Teri, Kris, Dina and all the grandkids she loved so dearly. The world lost a beautiful light. I am so very sorry. Marge will be missed dearly. Prayers for comfort and peace. Love you all.
Sandy
Friend
