Maria Guadalupe Govea Ruiz It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Guadalupe Govea Ruiz announce her passing on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 53 years, after a long hard fight with scleroderma. She was born May 22, 1965 in San Ciro de Acosta, SLP, Mexico to the late Efrain Govea and Paula Ruiz. She was an incredible, hardworking, caring, loving, and beautiful person that had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Maria is survived by her three daughters, Francisca Backenstross (Karl F.) of Bradenton, FL, Maria Delatorre (Rodolfo) of Bartow, FL and Claudia Bizarro of Bradenton, FL; her mother, Paula Ruiz; sisters, Emma, Maria de los Angeles, and Josefina (Omar) Govea Ruiz; brothers,Juan (Alejandra) Manuel (Rosa), Efrain (Lupe),Gregorio (Sandra) and Miguel Govea Ruiz; grandchildren, Alessia, Bella and Dominick Backenstross, Lilli Mari Delatorre, Ashley, and Anthony Rios; longtime partner, Raul Bizarro, and many extended family, friends, and loved ones. A Visitation will be held at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-6 PM. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6PM. Family, friends, and others whose lives Maria touched are invited to attend her service to honor the life of a most extraordinary woman.

720 Manatee Ave. W.

Bradenton , FL 34205

