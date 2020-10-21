1/1
Marialane McGuire
1956 - 2020
Marialane McGuire
December 4, 1956 - October 15, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Marialane "Marie" McGuire, 63, of Palmetto unexpectedly passed away on October 15, 2020. Marie was born on December 4, 1956 in Teaneck, NJ to Roger Michaud and Grace Marie Brown. Marie graduated from Lodi High School and William Paterson University before beginning a lifelong elementary teaching career in New Jersey and Florida. Marie attended First United Methodist Church in Palmetto, FL and has always been known for her sunny disposition. Marie was preceded in death by her brother Roger Michaud. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Michael McGuire, and proud daughter Heather McGuire. A visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2-4 pm, and 6-8pm at Skyway Funeral Home 5200 US Highway 19 Palmetto, FL 34221, and a graveside service will be held the next day at noon. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association can be made in Marie's name. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
