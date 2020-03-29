Marianne Gay Albritton Marianne Gay Albritton was born March 23, 1955 in Orlando, FL and passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ruby I. Smith and Donald L. Gay. Mrs. Albritton graduated from Southeast High School in Bradenton, FL, Class of 1973. She was a member of Christian Life Church. She is survived by her husband, Arthur "Chip" Albritton of Lexington, SC; sons, Trey (Audra) Albritton of West Columbia, SC and Justin Albritton of Lexington, SC; sisters, Donna Sprang and Melissa McKay, both of Bradenton, FL; brother, Paul Gay of Franklin, NC and five grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. www. elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 29, 2020