Maire Patricia Bird Passed March 26, Born Rochester, Ny to Patrick & Amelia Cleary Jan. 15, 1930, Maire graduated Our Lady of Mercy Highschool, worked in Banking , taught Music & Art, Plus work as a Missionary She loved travel, ESPECIALLY to Ireland & was an active member of charitable groups,including ALANON. Maire sang 1st Soprano in choir & Played piano over the years. Survivors include two daughters, Amelia & Rebecca Bird, both of Bradenton Fl, sister Sheila Kozak of Livonia Ny, grandson, Thomas Baader of NY, NY, several nieces & nephews from NY & California, along with many cousins in Dublin & Limerick, Ireland. Maire was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas S. Bird, & daughter Sheila Marie, & her brother Peter Cleary. A Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church of Bradenton Fl April 27 @ 10am with Reception in CELEBRATION at Raintree Condominiums' Clubhouse (26th St W & 30th) following the Service.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019