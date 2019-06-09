Marie E. Levesque

Obituary
Marie E. Levesque Marie E. Levesque, 76, Bradenton, FL passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA she moved to Bradenton in 2003 from Lake of the Woods, VA, she attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and she was Director of the Legion of Mary at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alfred; her daughters, Michele (Mark) Fenter and Nannette (Randy) French; grandchildren, Tiffani, Emily and Austin and her great-grand- children, Annabelle, Abigail, James and Mikaela. Memorial Mass will be 10:00AM, Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Graveside Services will be 2:30PM Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to: The Legion of Mary at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019
