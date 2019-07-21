Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie F. Perrault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Francis Perrault age 84 was granted her angel wings on June 19th, 2019. Marie and her late husband Walter moved their family to Bradenton in 1978 were she work at the family’s restaurant Antonio’s then worked for Tropicana until she retired. Marie leaves behind 3 children Walter, LuAnn and Anthony along with 2 sisters Paula Agule and Lucille Wurm. She was a proud Grandmother to Julia, Jessica, and Marie. She also has 4 great-grand children Patrick, Anthony Joseph, Anthony, and Raegan that will miss her dearly. Marie was a light to everyone she knew and loved beyond words. Her memorial mass will be at St. Peter and Paul the Apostles Church in Bradenton, FL on July 27th, 2019 at 9:30am. There will be a brunch following the service. Online condolences may be made at



