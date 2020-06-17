Marietta L. Arendell Marietta L. Arendell, 95, of Bradenton, FL passed away 40 days after her beloved husband, Benjamin Arendell, on June 13, 2020. Marietta was born in Peoriea, IL to Frank and Florence Stein on March 31, 1925. Marietta was the number on real estate realtor for many years in the Bradenton area, and won many trips to help with training. Marietta was also the president of the Women's Real Estate of Manatee and member of Grace Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL; but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Marietta is survived by son, James Arendell and his wife, Larue; grandchildren; Patrick Arendell and Christine Mead; and a host of other family and friends. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020at 2:30PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, FL. www. Skywaymemorial.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.