Marietta “Mary” Meers Snow, 60, of Sarasota, FL and formerly Joliet, IL passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. Mary was born August 28, 1959, to the late Marian (nee Duffy) and Mark P. Meers, Sr. in Joliet, where she was raised and educated and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA) Class of 1977. Surviving are her fiancé Stephen Jones of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Laura Snow of Sarasota, FL; children Sarah & Eric Jones of Sarasota, FL; sister, Madeleine (Tom) Dimitroff of London, England; brother, Mark P. (Maggie) Meers, Jr. of Joliet, IL; two nieces, Elizabeth Dimitroff of New York City, and Catherine Dimitroff of London; and one nephew, John Dimitroff of London. Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Mary worked as a property manager in both Joliet & Sarasota, as well as in food service all her life. With her bubbly personality, warmth, and wit, she made many, many friends! Her favorite activity in retirement was going to the beach and looking for dolphins. She also loved spending quality time with her friends, family, and her dogs, as well as watching her favorite TV shows. She was the BEST mom. Mary had the kindest, most generous heart and would lend anyone a helping hand. She had a keen sense for finding those who needed kindness the most and would brighten their day. Her smile could light up a room, and her story-telling was nothing short of legendary. She will be fondly remembered as the life of the party. For her Florida friends and family, there will be a Celebration of Life at the beach at sunset. This will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 5 pm at Manatee Beach, 4000 SR 64 and Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. For her Illinois friends and family, there will be a funeral mass on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 18 N. Woodlawn at 10 am with a receiving line in the church foyer at 9 am. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, followed by lunch at Cemenos, 1630 Essington Road, Joliet, IL. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

