Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marilyn (Zak) Beatty Marilyn (Zak) Beatty, age 80, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. She was born January 29, 1938 in Chicago to parents Charles and Agnes (Mejta) Zak, and resided in Miami, Hollywood, FL Lakeland and Lakewood Ranch since 2009. She is survived by and was a loving mother to her three children, Charles Cook, Caroline Magnusson and Laura Christiansen, and grandmother to Samantha (Harper) Blair and Shelby Sielaff. She loved spending time with family, going to movies, the library, passionately reading novels, newspapers, magazines and eating out. She loved horse racing and spent time at Arlington race track in Chicago where she met and married L. C. Cook, a prominent jockey, who passed away in the 1980s. She also married Earl Beatty, who passed away in 2001. She was both beautiful and smart. Her humor, wealth of knowledge and eccentricities will be missed by all who knew her. Family, friends and others are invited to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Dr., Sarasota, FL 34243, for a Memorial Mass Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10AM.

Marilyn (Zak) Beatty Marilyn (Zak) Beatty, age 80, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. She was born January 29, 1938 in Chicago to parents Charles and Agnes (Mejta) Zak, and resided in Miami, Hollywood, FL Lakeland and Lakewood Ranch since 2009. She is survived by and was a loving mother to her three children, Charles Cook, Caroline Magnusson and Laura Christiansen, and grandmother to Samantha (Harper) Blair and Shelby Sielaff. She loved spending time with family, going to movies, the library, passionately reading novels, newspapers, magazines and eating out. She loved horse racing and spent time at Arlington race track in Chicago where she met and married L. C. Cook, a prominent jockey, who passed away in the 1980s. She also married Earl Beatty, who passed away in 2001. She was both beautiful and smart. Her humor, wealth of knowledge and eccentricities will be missed by all who knew her. Family, friends and others are invited to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Dr., Sarasota, FL 34243, for a Memorial Mass Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10AM. Religious Service Information Our Lady Queen-Martyrs Church

Magellan Dr

Sarasota, FL 34243

Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close