Marilyn (Zak) Beatty Marilyn (Zak) Beatty, age 80, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. She was born January 29, 1938 in Chicago to parents Charles and Agnes (Mejta) Zak, and resided in Miami, Hollywood, FL Lakeland and Lakewood Ranch since 2009. She is survived by and was a loving mother to her three children, Charles Cook, Caroline Magnusson and Laura Christiansen, and grandmother to Samantha (Harper) Blair and Shelby Sielaff. She loved spending time with family, going to movies, the library, passionately reading novels, newspapers, magazines and eating out. She loved horse racing and spent time at Arlington race track in Chicago where she met and married L. C. Cook, a prominent jockey, who passed away in the 1980s. She also married Earl Beatty, who passed away in 2001. She was both beautiful and smart. Her humor, wealth of knowledge and eccentricities will be missed by all who knew her. Family, friends and others are invited to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Dr., Sarasota, FL 34243, for a Memorial Mass Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10AM.
Our Lady Queen-Martyrs Church
Magellan Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019