Marilyn Cook
1937 - 2020
Marilyn Cook
April 15, 1937 - August 26, 2020
Bradenton, FL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marilyn Cook aka "Sue", resident of Bradenton, FL and former resident of Holmes Beach, FL and Congers, NY. Marilyn passed away peacefully while in hospice care after a long illness.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, Joseph Cook of Pleasanton, CA, nieces and nephews; Marianne Walter (Douglas) Vancouver, WA, Raymond Cook (Nora) Bradenton, FL, Carolyn Cook-Flores (Emilio) Elk Grove, CA, Joanne Cook (Richard) Sacramento, CA and five great and grand-nephews and niece. She is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Veronica Cook.
Marilyn attended State University of New York at New Paltz and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught second grade for over thirty years in New York and Florida.
Due to current health concerns, a Mass will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
