Marilyn E. Ruffing Marilyn E. Ruffing, 78, a lifetime resident of Bradenton, FL, passed away January 14, 2020. She attended Central Christian Church in Bradenton, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and she loved to ballroom dance. She was a proud Manatee High School Alumni along with her mother and children. She retired from Manatee Technical College (Manatee VOTEC/MTI) where she served in many administrative assistant roles. She is predeceased by her parents, Clinton and Evelyn (Clinger) Epps; she is survived by her son, Jerome (DeAnne) Ruffing of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter, Teresa Keane of Bradenton, FL and three grandchildren, Ethan and Rachel Ruffing and Dylan Gardner. Visitation will be 11-12Noon with Services to follow at 12Noon, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 19, 2020