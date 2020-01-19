Marilyn E. Ruffing

  • "Classmates since 5th grade. Sorry she has made her exit. ..."
    - Cecil Thursby
  • "Marilyn was a neighbor when I was growing up in Bradenton. ..."
    - Dale Beaumariage
  • "Thank you, Marilyn, for being a good friend and fellow..."
    - Joelise Jandric
  • "So sorry to learn of the passing of another 1959 classmate...."
    - Suzanne Coates Henwood
  • - Joan Bailey Anderson
Service Information
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL
34209
(941)-758-7788
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
Obituary
Marilyn E. Ruffing Marilyn E. Ruffing, 78, a lifetime resident of Bradenton, FL, passed away January 14, 2020. She attended Central Christian Church in Bradenton, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and she loved to ballroom dance. She was a proud Manatee High School Alumni along with her mother and children. She retired from Manatee Technical College (Manatee VOTEC/MTI) where she served in many administrative assistant roles. She is predeceased by her parents, Clinton and Evelyn (Clinger) Epps; she is survived by her son, Jerome (DeAnne) Ruffing of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter, Teresa Keane of Bradenton, FL and three grandchildren, Ethan and Rachel Ruffing and Dylan Gardner. Visitation will be 11-12Noon with Services to follow at 12Noon, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
