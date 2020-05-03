Marilyn L. Haas Marilyn L. Haas, 77, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Born and raised in Cleveland, Marilyn graduated from Saint Joseph Academy. Cultured and well-traveled, she enjoyed a career with Pan Am prior to meeting her husband Martin (Marty). A devoted wife and mother, "Mrs. Haas" shared her talents, time, and smile with the community of North East and Saint Gregory School and Parish. An avid reader, she also enjoyed writing. She complimented her graceful and elegant words with art-like cursive lettering. Mrs. Haas enjoyed baking and creating coveted dishes fit for cooking celebrities. Retiring to Florida, Marilyn remained active in the neighborhoods and communities she resided. A proud grandmother, Marilyn loved watching her grandson in recent years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin C. Haas and her parents, Theodore and Rita. She is survived by her daughter, Kara; son, Martin, his wife, Laura, and son, Liam. Also living are her sisters; Kathleen (David) Grebb and Jean (Thomas) Gardner, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, private arrangements have been entrusted to Toale Brothers and a Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. Memorials may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238; Underdog Rescue of Florida, PO Box 351, Bradenton, FL 34206; or John Hopkins All Children's Foundation, PO Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33731-3142.



