Marilyn Young Marilyn passed away on April 7, 2019 at Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She is survived by her husband, Dale Young of Bradenton, FL, son, Alan Shields of Bradenton, FL, son, Dana Shields of Mountain Park, GA. and daughter, Laurie Nichols of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Marilyn was born in Syracuse, NY on September 6, 1931. She went to Elementary and High School in Dryden, NY and was in the graduating class of 1949. After graduating she attended the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in Elmira, NY and graduated in 1952. Marilyn had two passions in life, flying and nursing. She as a licensed pilot and was a frequent flyer at Whitford's airport in Weedsport, NY. She and her husband Dale also a pilot loved to share their flying stories. After nursing school Marilyn lived in Auburn, NY and worked at Auburn Memorial Hospital and also Mercy Hospital. In 1982 she took a job with the traveling Nurse Corp and eventually found her way to Bradenton, FL where she became a permenant at Blake Memorial Hospital in the CCU unit. She also helped open up the first maternity ward at Blake. She ended her nursing career working as a home health aide for Blake out Patient. After retiring she spent her time volunteering for the Red Cross taking blood pressures and spending time with her beloved husband in Sylva, NC during the summers. A Memorial Service is planned for April 20th, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church located at 3006 9th Ave W Bradenton, Florida.

