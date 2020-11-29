Marion Anne Snow

May 25, 1930 - November 27, 2020

Tallahassee, Florida - Marion Anne Snow, 90, passed away November 27, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She previously resided in Bradenton, FL. Anne was born in Jacksonville, FL in 1930. She attended the University of Alabama and later Miami Dade College. She retired from Miami Dade College and she and her husband Bob moved to Central FL where they built a home, then later moved to Bradenton. Preceded in death by her husband Bob Snow, her sister Georgia Goode and her parents Welbon and Annie Huggins. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Bill and Shan Goff of Tallassee; her daughter Karen Warren of Lexington; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was the adventures she and Bob shared. Arrangements are private.





