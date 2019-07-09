Marion D. "Don" Manning Marion D. "Don" Manning, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019. He was born and raised in Pine Knot, Kentucky. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked in Dayton, Ohio for the Frigidaire Division of General Motors, retiring after 33 years and moving to Florida. Don was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 62 years, Elsie, until her death in 2012. Don was a man of great faith, served in the Baptist Church and was also a Mason for over 60 years. Many will miss Don's sense of humor and smile, especially his cherished "adopted family" Patty, John, Craig, Ashley and Brody Madsen. Graveside Services will be 10:30AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL in charge, Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 9, 2019