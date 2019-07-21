Marion Earl (Buck) Littlefield Marion Earl (Buck) Littlefield, age 90 of Palmetto, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2019. He was born January 30, 1929, in Bradenton, Florida to the late John Samuel Littlefield and Lillie Craig. Earl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather ("Grandpa Great"). Earl retired from Florida Power and Light after 30 years of service. Earl is preceded in death by his wife Bessie Lee Bellamy, 3 brothers, George Samuel Littlefield, Norman Hampton Littlefield and Irvin Clayton Littlefield and a sister Ernesteen McLeod. He is survived by a sister Joyce Geraldine Chewning of Bradenton, Florida, 2 sons, Richard Earl Littlefield (Jenny) of Palmetto and John Samuel Littlefield of Stuart, Florida, and a daughter Donna Sherman of Palmetto. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Kathryn (Sherman) Renzenbrink (Niels), Travis Sherman (Shanna), Holly (Littlefield) Bryant (Chris), Courtney (Littlefield) Johnson (Shane), Jordan Littlefield (Chelsea Ricciardo), Cole Littlefield, Jared Littlefield, & Valerie Littlefield. He has 12 great grandchildren he loved dearly. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Ellenton Gillette Baptist Church in Palmetto, Florida In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice

