Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marjorie Casterline Marjorie Casterline, from Bradenton, Florida was born on September 25, 1954 in Wilkes Barre, PA, growing up in Swoyers- ville, PA. She passed away quietly on April 4, 2019 after a long battle of cancer. She is survived by all five of her siblings-Linda, Carl, Carol, Bill, and David and her four children, Jason, Alison, Daniel, and Marissa with seven total grand-children, Tyler, Torey, Sophia, Rainer, Mason, Emma, and Avery. Margie was known in Bradenton for all her time spent working at the Red Barn Flea Market at her own business of embroidery, the Stitchin Post. She really enjoyed going out and singing karoke at some of her favorite hangouts. She has grown the amount of people in her circle and will be missed by her many friends. Margie's Celebration of Life will be held 4-6PM Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Moose Lodge 1223 at 310 44th Ave E. Bradenton, FL 34203. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, FL 813-671-3121.

Marjorie Casterline Marjorie Casterline, from Bradenton, Florida was born on September 25, 1954 in Wilkes Barre, PA, growing up in Swoyers- ville, PA. She passed away quietly on April 4, 2019 after a long battle of cancer. She is survived by all five of her siblings-Linda, Carl, Carol, Bill, and David and her four children, Jason, Alison, Daniel, and Marissa with seven total grand-children, Tyler, Torey, Sophia, Rainer, Mason, Emma, and Avery. Margie was known in Bradenton for all her time spent working at the Red Barn Flea Market at her own business of embroidery, the Stitchin Post. She really enjoyed going out and singing karoke at some of her favorite hangouts. She has grown the amount of people in her circle and will be missed by her many friends. Margie's Celebration of Life will be held 4-6PM Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Moose Lodge 1223 at 310 44th Ave E. Bradenton, FL 34203. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, FL 813-671-3121. Funeral Home Southern Funeral Care

10510 Riverview Drive

Riverview , FL 33578

(813) 671-3121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close