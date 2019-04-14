Marjorie Casterline Marjorie Casterline, from Bradenton, Florida was born on September 25, 1954 in Wilkes Barre, PA, growing up in Swoyers- ville, PA. She passed away quietly on April 4, 2019 after a long battle of cancer. She is survived by all five of her siblings-Linda, Carl, Carol, Bill, and David and her four children, Jason, Alison, Daniel, and Marissa with seven total grand-children, Tyler, Torey, Sophia, Rainer, Mason, Emma, and Avery. Margie was known in Bradenton for all her time spent working at the Red Barn Flea Market at her own business of embroidery, the Stitchin Post. She really enjoyed going out and singing karoke at some of her favorite hangouts. She has grown the amount of people in her circle and will be missed by her many friends. Margie's Celebration of Life will be held 4-6PM Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Moose Lodge 1223 at 310 44th Ave E. Bradenton, FL 34203. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, FL 813-671-3121.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2019