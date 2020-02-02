Marjorie I. Kellberg Marjorie I. Kellberg, age 92, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Appleton, WI. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make donations to the Neenah Animal Shelter or the SPCA in memory of Marjorie.Westgor Funeral Home 205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151. Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 2, 2020