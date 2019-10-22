Marjorie J. Hurd

Age 92, of Palmetto, FL, passed away Thur., Oct. 17, 2019. She is survived by her children Stephen Hurd (Patricia), Sheryl Storm (Eric), Susan Cucinotta (Dennis); 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; sisters Josephine Perani, Elizabeth Carter-Knight, and Donna Nagy. Predeceased by her husband Richard D. Hurd. Donations may be made on her behalf to Tidwell Hospice of Ellenton, www.tidewell.org. Condolences may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
