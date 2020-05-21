Marjorie Mayer Roberts Marjorie Mayer Roberts was born in NYC on January 10, 1928 and passed on May 17, 2020. Her father, Morton, was a pawnbroker, and mother Helene, a schoolteacher. Marjorie grew up in Manhattan and attended Cornell University, where she received a degree in social work. She moved back to N.Y.C. to work as a social worker where she met John Roberts, a practicing lawyer. They married and had their first son, Jeffrey. Soon afterwards they moved to Albany, N.Y where John worked for the Empire State Chamber of Commerce. They bought a house in Loudonville, a suburb of Albany, and eventually had 2 more sons, Scott born in 1957, and Steven born in 1960. Marjorie was a devoted and involved mother, participating in cub scouts, little league, working as a volunteer at a nearby hospital, and enjoyed playing tennis and bridge. In 1980 John retired from the Chamber of Commerce and they moved to Bradenton, Florida. They loved the weather and continued to play tennis regularly. Marge loved yard sales and flea markets, and would often buy and then sell, making a profit. She definitely had her father's genes. In 2012, Marge's oldest son, Jeff retired from his job as a chiropractor in New England and moved to Bradenton to live with his mom. The condo in Bradenton was always a welcome escape from the northern winters, and would often be frequented by son, Steven and family, and Jeff's children. She is survived by two children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Marjorie was a very loving and warm human being, ever ready to extend a helping hand or a loving gesture. We will all miss her dearly.



