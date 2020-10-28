1/
Marjory Ann (Brennan) Ballman
1921 - 2020
December 1, 1921 - August 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Marjory Ann (Brennan) Ballman, 98 years old, born December 1, 1921, died August 29, 2020. Marjory lived most of her retirement years in Bradenton, FL and her final years in Vancouver, WA, near her oldest son, Robert, Jr.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Ballman having spent 65 loving years together. She is also pre-deceased by her parents, James M. and Ethel (Barlag) Brennan of Cincinnati as well as her sister, Mildred (Kay) Brennan Siefert. She is survived by her four children as well as her brother. Dr. Robert J. Ballman, Jr., (wife, Mary) Vancouver, WA, M. Ann Ballman Lynch (husband, Howard) Marathon, FL, Ethel Ballman Palm (husband, George) Smyrna, GA, John Craig Ballman (wife, Carmen) Fresno, CA and James M. Brennan Santa Monica, CA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews to many to mention though dear to her heart.
Marjory was a 1938 graduate of Ursuline Academy in Cincinnati, OH. Later she earned a BA & BS in Education from the University of Cincinnati. She was an avid bridge player which she began playing during her college years. She and her husband shared this interest for many years culminating by playing Duplicate Bridge in retirement era. She also shared her love of the game of golf for many years with her husband at Bradenton Country Club while living there.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of her arrangements. At some time later she will be interred next to her husband at the Memorial Gardens of St. Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street W. Bradenton, FL. Memorial Services will be postponed due to the Corona Virus.
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
