Mark Franklin Cook Mark Franklin Cook, 62, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. He was born in Monroe, GA and raised in Bradenton, FL where he was a 1975 graduate of Manatee High School and a graduate of Florida State University. He spent his career working in the restaurant and grocery businesses. He is predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Cynthia Schork Cook and his parents, Herbert and Betty Cook, all formally of Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Shelby (Michael Brock) and granddaughters, Ellie and Elizabeth Brock; brother, Neil (Claudia) and sister, Linda Martin (Chuck). Celebration of Life Service will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00PM at the Resonate Life Church, 1820 53rd Av. W. Bradenton, FL. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or on-line at American Diabetes Association/To Make a Difference.

